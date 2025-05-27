St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local police department has added two new officers as part of a new initiative to reach their community in times of need. The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) has added two therapy dogs to help work with those who are experiencing a mental health crisis or may find a sense of calm in interacting with the animals.
River and Laker started with SCPD in May and are both fully certified to work with officers on calls for service and community engagement events. Laker is a 2-year-old Yellow Lab who works with Officer Janelle Haas mainly within the St. Cloud School District.
River is a 3-year-old Yellow Lab working alongside Officer John Swing with the Mental Health Response Unit. Both dogs came from the Whispering Pines Labs in Milaca.
