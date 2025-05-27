ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local police department has added two new officers as part of a new initiative to reach their community in times of need. The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) has added two therapy dogs to help work with those who are experiencing a mental health crisis or may find a sense of calm in interacting with the animals.

Get our free mobile app

River and Laker started with SCPD in May and are both fully certified to work with officers on calls for service and community engagement events. Laker is a 2-year-old Yellow Lab who works with Officer Janelle Haas mainly within the St. Cloud School District.

River is a 3-year-old Yellow Lab working alongside Officer John Swing with the Mental Health Response Unit. Both dogs came from the Whispering Pines Labs in Milaca.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker