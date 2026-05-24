ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Customers seeking financial refunds from a bankrupt Minnesota business are getting some help. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved a new procedure to make it easier for people to pursue claims and seek recoveries from Minnesota Rusco.

The new procedure specifically streamlines the process for filing claims for potential reimbursement through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's Contractor Recovery Fund. Rusco customers can now file a reimbursement claim without hiring an attorney by completing a declaration and sending it to the court-appointed Trustee for the Rusco bankruptcy, instead of the normal procedure of having to first file a claim in Conciliation Court or District Court.

Anyone looking to make a claim must do so before July 1st, and funds are limited to $550,000. On October 29, 2025, Minnesota Rusco abruptly ceased all operations, leaving a large number of customers who had signed contracts and paid deposits to the company with unfinished work.

The entire new process includes:

1) completing the Declaration

2) sending the completed Declaration to counsel for the court-appointed Trustee for the Rusco bankruptcy, either by:

a. email to gtaylor@ashbygeddes.com,

b. or U.S. Mail to:

Ashby & Geddes, P.A.,

Attn: Gregory A. Taylor, Esq.

500 Delaware Avenue, 8th Floor

Wilmington, Delaware 19899

3) Counsel for the Trustee will then file the Declaration with the Court on behalf of the consumer. After that, any party of interest has 10 days to object to the lifting of the automatic stay.

4) If no party objects within 10 days of service, the court will lift the automatic stay for that former Minnesota Rusco customer, and they can proceed with seeking a judgment in Conciliation Court or District Court.

5) Once a consumer has received judgment from Conciliation Court or District Court, they may then file for relief with DLI’s Contractor Recovery Fund.

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