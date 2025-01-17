Minnesota Attorney General Sues Another Vape Manufacturer

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against a vape manufacturer for deceptive marketing, marketing vapes to children, and consumer fraud.

High Light Vapes makes e-cigarette products that look like actual highlighters and are designed to be easily concealed by school-aged kids.

The Attorney General says High Light's e-cigarettes not only mimic children's school supplies but also come in a variety of fruity, minty, or dessert flavors which violates Minnesota state law.

Ellison has also launched an investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer Loon to determine whether that company has violated similar laws.

The Attorney General's Office sued vape manufacturer JUUL in 2019 and reached a settlement at trial. That settlement requires JUUL and partner Altria to pay a total of $60,500,000 to the state of Minnesota over an eight-year period.

