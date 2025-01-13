St. Cloud Refugee Charity Reaches Settlement With Minnesota AG

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud-based immigrant and refugee charity has reached a settlement with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office to improve compliance in its governance.

The settlement, known as an Assurance of Discontinuance, requires the organization to take numerous actions including ensuring board review and approval of all officer and director compensation, stopping paying individuals as independent contractors, ensuring the entire board has transparency into accounting and assets, and obtain sufficient training under Minnesota and federal laws.

The Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization has received more than $1.4-million in contributions and grants since 2022.

The organization supports refugee and immigrant communities through activities like after-school programming, job training, advocacy, housing support and business development.

