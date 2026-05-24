Central Minnesota Man Sentenced for Juvenile Sexual Assault

Central Minnesota Man Sentenced for Juvenile Sexual Assault

Maja Hitij, Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota man has been sentenced for the sexual assault of a juvenile. A Todd County court has convicted Lavern Kauffman to 3 years, with execution of the sentence stayed for 15 years, and 30 days' jail for his role in the sexual assault of a Clarissa juvenile in 2021.

Authorities say on September 12, 2021, Kauffman sexually assaulted a juvenile at his family home in Clarissa, and at the plea hearing, he acknowledged he had a significant relationship with the child. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office helped to prosecute Kauffman upon a referral from Todd County Attorney John Lindemann.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident, and Kauffman pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct last December.

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Filed Under: minnesota attorney general's office
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