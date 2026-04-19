ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An Anoka County inmate has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after assaulting another inmate. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office says the Anoka County court sentenced Jaylan Black for assault on Friday. Black pleaded guilty to third-degree assault back in February.

The Attorney General's Office says on December 6th of 2024, Black punched a fellow Anoka County inmate in the face, causing a facial fracture, after a verbal altercation. Black admitted to hitting the other inmate and causing substantial bodily harm.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says that he and his team stand ready to help local law enforcement across the state prosecute those who harm their fellow Minnesotans, and Black did just that, and the state held him accountable for it.

The Attorney General's Office prosecuted Black after a referral from Anoka County Attorney Brad Johnson under Minnesota Statutes.

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