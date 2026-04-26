ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Heavy Metal fans can bang their heads to the beats of a classic band in St. Cloud next month. Quiet Riot is hitting the stage of the Paramount Center for the Arts on May 8th.

Original lead singer Kevin DuBrow passed away in November 2007.

The rock legends are the first heavy metal band to ever top the Billboard 200 charts with their album Metal Health in 1983. The LP produced the hit songs "Cum On Feel the Noize" and the title track "Metal Health (Bang Your Head)."

The band followed up Metal Health with the LP Critical Condition in 1984.

The current lineup features Rudy Sarzo on bass, lead vocalist Jizzy Pearl, Alex Grossi on guitar, and Johnny Kelly on drums. There are still tickets available for the show, including a VIP meet and greet experience. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8th.

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