ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is your chance to relive some 80s music on Friday in St. Cloud. Pop Music icon Tiffany is performing at the Paramount Center for the Arts. The "All This Time Tour" will feature the hits you know, plus classic B-sides you may not have heard in years.

Tiffany says playing small venues like the Paramount captures that mall feel like when she started. She says she still loves to tour, and her fans help decide where she performs:

"It's really great to have all the comments from people going oh, come play here, or you were here last time and it really went well, and of course, it's always great when a venue invites me back, so I think it's really a collaborative effort, really of finding those dates or returning to those cities and towns."

Tiffany says places like the Paramount lend themselves to a more intimate one-on-one fan experience, and she really enjoys that a lot.

Does Tiffany have a cookbook coming out?

Tiffany's most recent album was 2022's "Shadows," and her new cookbook "PopLife" is due out in May. She says her cookbook is bringing 80s culture back to food:

"I have always went around traveling and just been a foodie. Talking with my fans all over the world, just wanting to go to local places, I never wanted to eat at the hotels. I wanted to eat what the locals were. I wanted to shop where the locals shop because I really do think you get a sense of people, and it was always an experience for me, especially as I was traveling the world."

Tiffany says the book will have lots of 80s favorites like chicken pot pie, piggies in a blanket, and her version of Stouffer's Pizza.

She says food and music really go hand in hand, and branching out into cooking is like a second career for her. Tiffany takes the stage at the Paramount at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and there are still tickets available.

