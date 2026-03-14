ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud venue has announced its performances for next month. The Paramount Center for the Arts has a large variety of shows scheduled for the upcoming spring. The performances range from local bands to musicals to art projects.

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One of the highlights is the 2026 Juried High School Arts Exhibition. The display will feature the creativity of high school students from across Central Minnesota, and also recognizes regional art educators. The program encourages students to explore artistic expression in all forms. Awards for the Juried Arts Exhibition will be presented at a public reception on April 10th.

The full April Schedule includes:

Stage Performances:

• April 1, 2026, 6:30 PM – Project 37: Battle of the Bands

• April 9, 2026, 7:30 PM – Girl Named Tom

• April 17 – May 3, 2026 – GREAT Theatre: Disney’s Frozen

Visual Arts Classes:

• April 8, 6–8:30 PM – Intro to Handbuilding

• April 13, 6–8 PM – Making Beads with Amazing Polymer Clay

• April 15, 6–8:30 PM – Intro to Watercolors: The Basics of Landscapes

• April 21, 6–9 PM – Turning Lidded Boxes on a Lathe

• April 22, 10 AM–12 PM – Art Appreciation Class with Lynn Metcalf

• April 25, 9 AM–4 PM – Make a 12 Piece Radial Book-Matched Veneer Panel

• April 25, 9 AM–3:30 PM – Drawing Faces

• April 25, 10 AM–3 PM – Create a Fused Glass Garden Stake (Section 2)

• April 27, 6–8 PM – Intro to Woodturning 2026 Juried High School Arts Exhibition

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