Catch Grammy Nominee Ruben Studdard At The Paramount Center
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An American Idol winner and Grammy award nominee will grace the stage in St. Cloud next week. Ruben Studdard will perform at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Friday, September 19th. Studdard will bring an array of hits, tributes, and new songs to the show. He released his latest project, "The Way I Remember It" earlier this year, and it has already produced chart singles.
After winning American Idol in 2003, Studdard quickly became a household name with his platinum-selling debut LP, "Soulful," and its follow-up up "I Need an Angel." He also appeared in numerous television shows and movies like Scooby Doo-Monsters Unleashed. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. on the 19th, and tickets are on sale now at the Paramount Arts' website or box office.
