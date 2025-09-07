Waite Park&#8217;s Celebrate Minnesota Concert Brings Community Together [GALLERY]

Waite Park’s Celebrate Minnesota Concert Brings Community Together [GALLERY]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a concert of a different sort at the Ledge Amphitheater on Saturday night. Celebrate Minnesota held its annual celebration for the second time at the Waite Park venue. It was a festive atmosphere with games like 9-square, corn hole, and hacky sack taking place before the entertainment. Anne Wilson kicked off the show with her country-rock meets Christian rock anthems. She shared emotional stories of her life as well as some new songs.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Concessions closed in between musical performances so author Rob Roozeboom could share his story about battling Multiple Sclerosis. He mixed in humor to tell about his inspiring journey. Roozeboom was followed up by more entertainment from Maverick City Music. Maverick City is a 17-member Christian group that fuses contemporary Christian music and R&B. The group had everyone up dancing and singing along. Celebrate Minnesota is a community-wide initiative in Central Minnesota, led by leaders from churches, businesses, and civic organizations whose goal is to bring hope, connection, and service to the community. Next up at the Ledge is Weird Al Yankovic on Thursday. Check out the photo gallery from the Celebrate Minnesota below.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
People playing 9-Square during Celebrate MN, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt
The line for hot chocolate was popular during the cool night at Celebrate MN, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt
Celebrate MN 2025

Celebrate Minnesota held its annual gathering for the second time at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025, featuring Anne Wilson and Maverick City Music.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

