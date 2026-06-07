WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a perfect night to take in some music in Waite Park on Saturday. The Little River Band (LRB) brought its "Happy Anniversary" Tour to the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show of the season.

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They were joined by Seals and Crofts 2 as the opening act. Seals and Crofts 2 is comprised of Brady Seals, the first cousin of Jimmy Seals, and former lead singer of the band Little Texas, and Lua Crofts, daughter of Darrell "Dash" Crofts.

Did you know you can book a birthday wish on the Ledge's big screens for $75 - $200?

Seals and Crofts 2 captured the feel of the original band perfectly and played a lot of their classic hits. They also played some original songs, like a number called "Running to the Sun." The group played a couple of Little Texas tunes as well, told stories about being around Darrell Crofts and Jimmy Seals, and joked with the audience, too.

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The Little River Band is celebrating over 50 years of music on its current tour and released its latest album, "Window to the World," in 2024. The group played all its hits like "Happy Anniversary" and "Take It Easy On Me." They joked that they were going to reminisce about 1978 before playing their hit "Reminiscing."

Wayne Nelson has been a member of the Little River Band since 1980.

The group is somewhat unique in that all the members take turns singing lead on their different songs. The Little River Band also played the title track and the song "For the First Time" from the new album.

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Fans could pick up an autographed copy of "Window to the World" at the show on vinyl, or Compact Disc (CD), but the band joked they didn't have it on 8-Track. Next up at the Ledge is Lee Brice on Friday. You can check out some pictures from the show in the photo gallery below.

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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