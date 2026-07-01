WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Music fans can see two Grammy award winners as part of one great show this weekend in Waite Park. Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge will delight fans with their co-headlining "Raised on Radio" tour at the Ledge Amphitheater on Sunday.

Etheridge won her first Grammy in 1993 for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female.

Melissa Etheridge will feature many of her hits as well as some new songs from her latest album "Rise." Etheridge played the Ledge in 2024 with Jewel and says she loves the venue:

"After every place we ever play, we send in a report, and we say we love this place, this place has great food, great stage, easy in and out, all those things, and I tell you, the Ledge, I was blown away by that place. I love playing there and am very excited that we are coming back."

Etheridge says she is approaching her hits a little differently for this tour, and people will love the new material as well.

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Before Rise, her last LP of original music was 2019's The Medicine Show.

"Rise" was released in March. She says she hadn't written anything for about seven years and the album is about the hope of wanting humanity to get along a little better:

"It's not a political album at all; it's more a human album. It's more about the humanity of love, of forgiveness, forgiveness in yourself, forgiveness of others, joy, understanding loss, and understanding there's pain, and there's also delight and a lot of fun. The album's a lot of fun too. I want to show people that I'm not, that life hasn't beaten me down at all; it's just made me enjoy it. It's much sweeter."

Etheridge says Judd and she have been wreaking some havoc on the tour, and fans can expect some awesome country rock at the show. The Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd concert starts at 7::00 p.m., and there are still tickets available.

Check out the photo gallery below from Melissa Etheridge's 2024 stop at the Ledge with Jewel. Tune into WJON Saturday morning to hear my full conversation with Melissa Etheridge as well.

Candice Lawler Candice Lawler

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt