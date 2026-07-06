WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Thousands turned out to wrap up their long holiday weekend with a concert on Sunday. It was a perfect night of weather for the Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd show at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

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Wynonna Judd sang "Kentucky Queen," the lead single from her new LP.

The co-headlining "Raised on Radio" tour brought classic songs and new tunes from both artists. Maggie Rose opened the show. She says it is crazy to be on tour with two such iconic artists:

"Melissa actually approached me at lunch and asked if she could sing on "Poison In My Well," which blew my mind cause I was going to like slowly work up to mustering the courage to ask her to do it so having that moment with her on stage is incredible and Wynonna has hosted us on our days off with barbecues and their just the most welcoming, incredible, people but then their also artists that influenced me."

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Rose got to come back out on stage and sing Chris Stapleton's part with Etheridge on the song "The Other Side of Blue." She says singing with Etheridge is a dream come true:

"I love the tune, and I'm touring with Chris later this summer so I'm hoping that I'll get to sing it with Chris as well (laughs). I'll show him my video with Melissa."

Maggie Rose has a new album due out in August.

Rose says the entire tour has been so much fun and the scene and staff at the Ledge were incredible. Etheridge and Judd performed for about 75 minutes each and had fans standing and singing the night away. Check out some pictures from the show below.

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Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt