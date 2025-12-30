ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota is suing the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in an effort to protect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed for emergency relief, challenging the USDA's recent demand for the state to interview roughly 100,000 households that receive SNAP benefits by January 15th.

The suit claims the USDA does not have the authority to make the demand under federal law. Ellison is seeking a temporary restraining order or expedited preliminary injunction to prohibit the Trump Administration from enforcing the demand while the rest of the case is ruled on.

What led to the lawsuit?

The Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, sent a letter to Minnesota officials on December 16th requiring the state to "recertify" the eligibility of almost 100,000 SNAP households in Wright, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Washington Counties within 30 days or by January 15th. Ellison says the demand violates several aspects of federal law, including the Food and Nutrition Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

What would be required from Minnesota to comply with the USDA letter?

Hennepin County officials estimate that it would take nearly 60,000 hours of evening and weekend work from staff at a cost of $4 million in overtime, and Wright County would need each of its 18 staff members trained in SNAP recertification to work for 20 hours a day in order to complete the request.

State officials say SNAP recipients in Minnesota are already certified at roughly 12 month intervals, and in 2024, Minnesota's payment error rate was 2% lower than the national average and lower than the error rate of 33 other states and territories. About 440,000 people receive SNAP benefits monthly in the state of Minnesota, including 150,000 children, 70,000 seniors, and 50,000 adults with disabilities.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

