ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of stabbing his wife to death in St. Cloud will undergo a mental competency exam.

A Stearns County judge has ordered 23-year-old Dylan Tobler to undergo the examination before his case proceeds.

Tobler is accused of stabbing his wife, 22-year-old Hallie Tobler, to death inside their south St. Cloud apartment before trying to kill himself.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness went to the Toblers' apartment on February 7th because they had not heard from the victim, Hallie Tobler, since about 5:00 p.m. on February 3rd. The witness told police they knocked on the door for about 15 minutes before it was unlocked from the inside.

The witness says once inside, they found Hallie Tobler dead in the bathroom, and Dylan Tobler in the living room, with injuries that appeared to indicate that he tried to kill himself.

The complaint says that during a Mirandized statement, when asked what had happened, Dylan Tobler stated that he was alone with Hallie and thought it was his fault she was dead, and he caused his own injuries.

Dylan Tober is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder.

There is a review hearing for Tobler scheduled for April 24th.

