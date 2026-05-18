St. Cloud Man Found Incompetent After Brutal Porta-Potty Assault

St. Cloud Man Found Incompetent After Brutal Porta-Potty Assault

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of viciously assaulting a stranger outside a St. Cloud porta-potty has been found incompetent to face the charge against him.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the Stearns History Museum at around 7:15 a.m. on March 24th. Officers met with a man who was bleeding from his face, with his left eye completely swollen shut. Police say the man had no recollection of how he got the injuries.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim had been driving a work truck and stopped to use the portable restroom at around 6:15 a.m.

Video surveillance from the man's work truck showed a man identified as 27-year-old Nykolas D'Heilly trying to open the door to the portable restroom.

Court records allege D'Heilly eventually got the door open and immediately began punching the victim in the head until he fell to the ground. Authorities say the assault continued with D'Heilly punching and kicking the victim in the head until he went unconscious.

D'Heilly eventually walked away, and the victim stumbled back to his truck, where he called his supervisor.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a suspected brain bleed.

When police caught up with D'Heilly, they say he admitted to the assault. Officers say he also admitted to stealing a running car from a driveway after the assault and leaving it on the side of the road along County Road 75.

The victim suffered a broken nose, a brain bleed, and a shattered eye socket that required surgery.

D'Heilly's 1st-degree assault charge is on hold until he can be restored to mental competency.

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Filed Under: stearns county district court
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