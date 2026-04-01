ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman faces felony charges after allegedly attacking a group home worker with a pair of scissors.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the group home at around 11:40 p.m. Monday on a report of an assault. Officers met with a woman who works at the home and was bleeding.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim said a resident, 20-year-old Trinity Ochoa, had been talking about death that night and later came running down the stairs with a pair of scissors.

The victim said Ochoa was yelling "I'm going to kill you" and "I need you dead" multiple times as she stabbed the woman in the arm. The victim said she then hit Ochoa with a frying pan and fled the home.

Officers say they found Ochoa inside the residence, still holding the scissors.

The victim suffered four puncture wounds to her arm and hand that required stitches.

Ochoa is charged with felony 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, felony threats of violence, and two lesser assault charges.

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