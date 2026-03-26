ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 41-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing two girls at their home in Melrose.

According to charges filed in Stearns County District Court, a woman met with a sergeant in the Melrose Police Department on Monday after a 12 or 13-year-old girl reported Jorge Esparza had been sexually abusing her.

A second child, who was either 14 or 15 years old, then reported finding a camera hidden in her bedroom vent. She also said Esparza had touched her inappropriately.

The younger girl reported that Esparza had been sexually assaulting her, starting when she was nine or 10 years old and as recently as this past Sunday.

Court records show the girl told authorities that Esparza would sexually touch her both over and under her clothes and had offered her money if she would allow him to touch her.

Esparza is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with victims under the age of 16, including multiple acts.

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