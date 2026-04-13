Charges Filed Against Sauk Rapids Man for Child Abuse
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have filed criminal sexual conduct charges against a Sauk Rapids man for allegedly abusing a child.
Authorities have charged 22-year-old Micah Coleman with three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 14-years-old.
Investigators learned on April 6th that a boy disclosed to a woman that Coleman had been abusing him at his Le Sauk Township home. According to the criminal complaint, the boy shared details about the abuse with a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center the following day.
Prosecutors say they plan to seek an aggravated sentence due to multiple acts of abuse and Coleman being in a position of authority.
Court records allege Coleman admitted the abuse to authorities in a mirandized statement.
He's due in court on April 29th.
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