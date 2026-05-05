ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man accused of stabbing his wife to death has been found competent to stand trial.

The defense team has also filed notice with the court that 23-year-old Dylan Tobler plans to use a Mental Illness or Deficiency defense in the case.

Tobler is accused of stabbing his wife, 22-year-old Hallie Tobler, to death inside their south St. Cloud apartment before trying to kill himself.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness went to the Tobler's apartment on February 7, 2026, because they had not heard from the victim, Hallie Tobler, since about 5:00 p.m. on February 3rd. The witness told police they knocked on the door for about 15 minutes before it was unlocked from the inside.

The witness says once inside, they found Hallie Tobler dead in the bathroom, and Dylan Tobler in the living room, with injuries that appeared to indicate that he tried to kill himself.

The complaint says that during a mirandized statement, when asked what had happened, Tobler stated that he was alone with Hallie and thought it was his fault she was dead, and he caused his own injuries.

Tobler is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. No future court dates have been set at this time.

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