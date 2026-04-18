ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of raping a homeless woman he had hired as a housekeeper.

The Guilty Verdict

After a five-day trial, the jury convicted 55-year-old Marquell Goree on one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct while causing fear of great bodily harm. He was acquitted on a second charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and a kidnapping charge.

Woman Lured to St. Cloud Home Under the Guise of a Housekeeping Job

According to the charges, the woman told authorities that she had previously been hired to clean Goree's house.

She was hired again to clean, and Goree allegedly sent an Uber to Lincoln Center to bring her to his house in the 600 block of 6th Street South. The victim said she missed the ride and walked to Goree's house.

When she arrived, the woman said Goree started to flirt with her and told her to get undressed. The woman said she wasn't interested and was going to leave.

Suspect Accused of Holding Woman Against Her Will, Sexually Assaulting Her

Court records allege Goree pulled out an eight-inch switch blade, held it to her face, grabbed her throat, and told her she wasn't leaving. Goree then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

The victim said Goree took her clothes, made her wear a knee-length bathrobe, and escorted her to the bathroom. In all, the victim said Goree held her for five days, sexually assaulted her approximately 10 times during that time period, and pulled out some of her hair.

Victim Uses Probation Appointment to Escape

Goree ultimately let the woman leave because she said she had a probation appointment she needed to attend.

Evidence Found at the Scene

Police say a search of Goree's house uncovered a blue bathrobe matching the victim's description, a switchblade knife, and hair in the garbage that did not appear to be Goree's. A pair of winter boots matching those that the victim said she left behind were also found at the scene.

Not the First Time?

Court records show investigators found a prior complaint involving Goree, where his roommate said Goree frequently brought unwanted guests to the house from Lincoln Center and the Place of Hope.

After these charges came to light, a second woman made allegations that Goree had assaulted her in 2015. The woman is alleging that she and Goree struck up a friendship while she was staying at the Salvation Army shelter.

According to that criminal complaint, the woman said she went to Goree's home to visit. She told authorities that she missed her bus back to the shelter and, as a result, would miss curfew and lose her place at the shelter. That's when she said Goree's demeanor changed.

She told police Goree sexually assaulted her over the course of five days, continually made derogatory comments toward her, made her sleep on the floor, and wouldn't let her use the bathroom or shower unless she kept the door open.

Records show the victim later learned she became pregnant from the sexual assault.

What's Next?

There is no new information on the status of the second court case against Goree. He'll be sentenced on his 1st-degree criminal sexual assault conviction on June 11th.

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