ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a homeless woman is now charged with similar crimes after another woman said he assaulted her in 2015.

Fifty-five-year-old Marquell Goree is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the new charges, a woman met with St. Cloud Police on February 23rd to report that she had met Goree at the Salvation Army in September 2015 and struck up a friendship.

Records show Goree eventually moved out and got a house in north St. Cloud. The victim said she went to visit Goree at his house in October. She said that while she was there, Goree took her phone and broke it. She said she missed her bus back to the shelter and, as a result, would miss curfew and lose her place at the shelter.

The woman said Goree's demeanor changed once she was stuck at his house. She told police Goree sexually assaulted her over the course of five days, continually made derogatory comments toward her, made her sleep on the floor, and wouldn't let her use the bathroom or shower unless she kept the door open.

Records show the victim later learned she became pregnant from the sexual assault.

Goree faces similar charges after allegedly luring a woman from Lincoln Center to his home under the guise of a housekeeping job. He is accused of holding her against her will and sexually assaulting her at his house last December.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From terrifying TV movies to strangers selling candy and creepy movie scenes, these unsettling moments stuck with ’80s kids long after the bedroom lights were supposed to be off. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz