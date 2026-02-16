ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces felony charges after a homeless woman accused him of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Woman Lured to St. Cloud Home Under the Guise of a Housekeeping Job

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman told authorities that she had previously been hired to clean the house of 55-year-old Marquell Goree.

She was hired again to clean, and Goree allegedly sent an Uber to Lincoln Center to bring her to his house in the 600 block of 6th Street South. The victim said she missed the ride and walked to Goree's house.

Suspect Accused of Holding Woman Against Her Will, Sexually Assaulting Her

When she arrived, the woman said Goree started to flirt with her and told her to get undressed. The woman said she wasn't interested and was going to leave.

Court records allege Goree pulled out an eight-inch switch blade, held it to her face, grabbed her throat, and told her she wasn't leaving. Goree then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

The victim said Goree took her clothes, made her wear a knee-length bathrobe, and escorted her to the bathroom. In all, the victim said Goree held her for five days, sexually assaulted her approximately 10 times during that time period, and pulled out some of her hair.

Victim Uses Probation Appointment to Escape

Goree ultimately let the woman leave because she said she had a probation appointment she had to make it to.

Evidence Found at the Scene Appears to Link Goree to the Kidnapping

Police say a search of Goree's house uncovered a blue bathrobe matching the victim's description, a switchblade knife, and hair in the garbage that did not appear to be Goree's. A pair of winter boots matching those that the victim said she left behind were also found at the scene.

Not the First Time?

Court records show investigators found a prior complaint involving Goree, where his roommate said Goree frequently brought unwanted guests to the house from Lincoln Center and the Place of Hope.

What's Next?

Goree is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony kidnapping. He's due back in court on March 11th.

