ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man has been charged in a 2024 robbery of a St. Cloud gas station.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Speedway on 2nd Street South at around 11:15 p.m. on July 27th, 2024, for a report of a robbery.

The employee told officers that a man wearing a red sweatshirt, a black ski mask, and sunglasses came into the store with what she believed was a handgun inside a paper bag. The man told her not to activate the alarm and demanded money from the register.

The employee put the money in a red drawstring backpack, and the man fled on foot.

While canvassing the area, officers found a backpack matching the description with $219 inside, along with yellow work gloves, sunglasses, and a pistol. The pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle in Grandview, Missouri, in March 2024.

The items were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for DNA analysis. Court records allege the DNA profile on the items matched the DNA of Michael Reeves II of St. Cloud. Reeves is prohibited from having a gun based on a previous conviction in Wright County in 2023.

He's charged with 1st-degree aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun.

