ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people from St. Cloud face murder charges after a fatal drug overdose last fall.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 41-year-old Jennifer Bowers with 3rd-degree murder through drug sales and 32-year-old Sier Hinds with aiding and abetting 3rd-degree murder.

St. Cloud Police responded to an overdose call at an apartment building along Clearwater Road on October 1st.

Officers found an unresponsive man on the floor next to a chair and a desk. On the desk, police say there was a foil with a white powdery substance on it, a small snorting spoon, and another wrapped foil with a white powdery substance inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A subsequent autopsy determined the man died of fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators searched the victim's phone records and learned that he had been communicating with Bowers about securing him some fentanyl. Bowers then allegedly got the drugs from Hinds and sold them to the victim.

Hinds was booked into the Stearns County Jail. A warrant has been issued for Bowers's arrest.

