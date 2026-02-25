St. Cloud Man Arrested for Assault With a Box Cutter

St. Cloud Man Arrested for Assault With a Box Cutter

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of three men accused of beating another man and cutting his face in a St. Cloud parking lot has been arrested and charged.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Keniel La Torre Delgado with a felony charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The incident unfolded when a Stearns County Sheriff's Deputy was parked in the 1500 block of Northway Drive just after 1:00 p.m. last Thursday. The deputy witnessed three men attacking another man in the parking lot nearby.

When the deputy went to the scene, the three men fled on foot. Court records allege one of the men dropped a box cutter at the scene.

St. Cloud Police Officers arrived and met with the victim, who had several cuts to his face, including one that was approximately two inches long.

The victim said he was leaving the business when the three men jumped him and began assaulting him. He added that he used to be friends with La Torre Delgado and immediately recognized him. The victim said La Torre Delgado was the one who was using the box cutter to cut him.

There's no word on the other two suspects in the case.

