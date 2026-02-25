Robbery Suspect Brandishes Knife During Theft at NAPA Store

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is charged with felony robbery after allegedly stealing items from a St. Cloud auto parts store and confronting an employee with a knife.

St. Cloud Police were called to the NAPA store in north St. Cloud just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a theft.

Officers met with an employee who said the defendant, 28-year-old Tristan Roy, was in the store for about 45 minutes and was acting suspiciously. The employee said Roy eventually took several pairs of Mechanix work gloves and a red and black bolt cutter before leaving the store.

The employee said they followed Roy and told him to return the stolen items. According to the charging complaint, Roy pulled a knife out and said, "Don't (expletive) with me, I have a knife", and then ran into the alley.

The victim said Roy pulled a knife with a green handle out of a leather sheath. They also provided a description of what Roy was wearing at the time, including black pants, a black hoodie, and a red facemask around his neck.

St. Cloud Police were later called to investigate a suspicious person at a residence. Officers say they found Roy wearing the same clothing, including the red face mask, and carrying a knife with a green handle.

He's being held in the Stearns County Jail until his next hearing on March 13th.

