ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man is facing felony kidnapping and assault with a weapon charges after allegedly terrorizing and holding his partner hostage.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 46-year-old Johnathan Vanzandt became upset with the woman, and an altercation ensued after leaving a friend's house on January 26th.

Court records show Vanzandt allegedly told the victim that she was disrespecting him while in the vehicle and striking her in the throat with his arm.

When the couple returned to their Waite Park residence, Vanzandt allegedly dragged the woman from the car by her hair and clothes and held her captive for hours.

During that time, the woman said she was made to stand naked in a shower with no hot water for about eight hours and had a gun held to her head while Vanzandt threatened to "off her".

The victim said she tried to escape multiple times when Vanzandt fell asleep, but he would wake up and stop her.

Eventually, the woman said she was able to escape the residence and drive to a friend's house to call authorities the following day.

Court documents show Vanzandt's entire criminal history is from out of state, and the couple's relationship has a history of domestic violence. Authorities say the two have lived in Alaska, Montana, and North Dakota before moving to Minnesota in November 2025.

Vanzandt is charged with one count of felony kidnapping involving a gun, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence, and being a felon in possession of a gun.

The charging complaint reveals Vanzandt was previously convicted of felony assault with a weapon in 2010 in Kalispell, Montana, making him ineligible to possess a gun.

