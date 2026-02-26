ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man who stabbed a woman 17 times last August has been sentenced to prison.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 42-year-old George Harris Jr. to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on February 13th.

Harris Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree attempted murder and one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in September.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman went to a home in the 400 block of 19 1/2 Avenue North in St. Cloud on August 31st to retrieve a key after the two had broken off their relationship. Harris Jr. then used a knife to repeatedly stab the woman in her torso, arm, and lower body.

The woman required multiple surgeries to repair her injuries.

Harris Jr. fled the scene on foot and turned himself in to Montana authorities in September.

Harris Jr. pleaded guilty on February 13th and was sentenced on Monday.

