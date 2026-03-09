ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A homeless man from St. Cloud faces more than a dozen charges related to having child sexual abuse material.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 45-year-old Matthew Monson with 13 counts of disseminating child sexual abuse material while registered as a predatory offender.

Monson is also charged through a different criminal complaint for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender.

According to the charges, Google flagged several images and videos of child sexual abuse material coming from two IP addresses at a Holdingford rehabilitation center. Court records show Monson lived at the facility and is linked to a customer "cloud storage" account where the images were stored.

An investigator with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office met with Monson in January and confiscated his phone. The officer conducted an extraction on Monson's phone and allegedly found more than 1000 images and videos involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Court records show Monson's criminal history includes two convictions for criminal sexual conduct in both Stearns County and Roberts County, South Dakota.

He's due in Stearns County District Court on April 3rd.

