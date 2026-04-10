Louisiana Man Admits to Assaulting Former Girlfriend in St. Cloud

Louisiana Man Admits to Assaulting Former Girlfriend in St. Cloud

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Louisiana man formerly of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to raping a woman last November.

Twenty-year-old Devone Johnson of Slidell, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct through coercion in a plea deal that saw a 1st-degree charge dismissed.

According to the charges, a woman told several people that she was at a residence with Johnson in November. The two had previously dated.

The woman said she went to bed, and Johnson started kissing her. The victim said she told Johnson that she didn't want to have sex, but he climbed on top of her, held her down, and forced intercourse on her. Court records show the woman was crying and begging Johnson to stop.

The charges allege Johnson admitted to another woman that he raped the victim. However, the court file shows Johnson denied to authorities that he had sex on Thanksgiving or the day before and that he only had consensual sex with the victim.

Johnson will be sentenced on June 11th.

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