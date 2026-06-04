ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud man facing rape charges in Stearns County has agreed to settle his case.

Fifty-one-year-old Nestor Carrillo Martinez was detained at the Texas-Mexico border in May of 2025 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers learned he had a felony warrant from Stearns County.

Carrillo Martinez was held and extradited from a South Texas jail back to St. Cloud.

In May, he pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion through an Alford plea. An Alford plea is where a defendant maintains they're innocent of the crime, but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Carrillo Martinez was accused of sexually assaulting his estranged wife in December 2018.

Prosecutors will be asking a Stearns County judge to sentence Carrillo Martinez to three years and five months in prison when he's sentenced on August 13th.

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