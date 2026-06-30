Stabbing at Cold Spring Group Home Leads to Murder Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged a Cold Spring man with one count of 2nd-degree murder in the stabbing death of a group home worker.
According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Luke McLane stabbed the man in the neck multiple times on Saturday at the home in the 400 block of 8th Avenue North in Cold Spring.
The President/CEO of Catholic Charities says the victim in the case was an employee of Catholic Charities assigned to the home. His name has not been released.
Law enforcement responded to the scene, where they found the man outside and on the ground with a severe injury to his neck. A witness was applying pressure to the wound when officers arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.
The charges allege McLane was standing on the deck yelling that he told the victim that he'd do it. Witnesses told authorities that McLane was seen on top of the victim and yelling that he was going to kill him. A witness said that when McLane got off the victim, they could see that he had suffered severe knife wounds to his neck.
McLane allegedly directed officers to where he had discarded the knife and was arrested.
Court records say surveillance video from inside the home corroborated witness accounts that McLane had stabbed the victim.
A preliminary examination by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim's death was a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries.
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