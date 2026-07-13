St. Cloud Man on Trial After Stabbing Officer Who Then Shot Him

St. Cloud Man on Trial After Stabbing Officer Who Then Shot Him

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man shot by a St. Cloud police officer last year goes on trial this week.

Forty-seven-year-old Kyeon Hill is charged with felony 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a police officer and misdemeanor domestic assault.

Hill is accused of stabbing police officer Virgilia Schreiner in the arm as she was placing him under arrest for a domestic disturbance in May 2025. Officer Schreiner then fired her gun at Hill, hitting him in the shoulder. Another officer tased Hill and took him into custody after he fled the scene on foot.

The incident unfolded when officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Avenue North. A woman had called 911 to report that Hill had threatened her.

Officers found Hill sitting in a vehicle at that location. They told Hill to drop the knife he was holding and exit the vehicle. When he exited the car, police say he stabbed Officer Schreiner in the arm, causing a puncture wound.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a pocket knife was recovered at the scene.

The Stearns County District Court trial is scheduled to last five days.

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Filed Under: stearns county district court
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