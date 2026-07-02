ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces five felony charges for allegedly pointing a handgun at a group of women inside a car.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of June 2nd in South St. Cloud.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 18-year-old Abdihakin Khalif Salah was in a vehicle that cut off another car with five women inside. Salah is then accused of pointing a laser-guided handgun at the group inside the car.

St. Cloud Police report that an officer who was patrolling the area in downtown was approached by a car carrying the women. Court records show two of the women were crying and screaming that a man had just pointed a gun at them near the area of 33rd Avenue South and West St. Germain Street.

Two of the women recognized Salah, one of whom said she had seen Salah with a gun before.

Officers later learned of a car crash involving the suspect's vehicle. As part of that follow-up investigation, police allege finding a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a purple laser pointer matching the victims' description of the weapon.

Salah is charged with five counts of 2nd-degree assault with a gun. He's being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

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