St Cloud Man Accused of Pointing Handgun at Women in Car
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces five felony charges for allegedly pointing a handgun at a group of women inside a car.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of June 2nd in South St. Cloud.
According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 18-year-old Abdihakin Khalif Salah was in a vehicle that cut off another car with five women inside. Salah is then accused of pointing a laser-guided handgun at the group inside the car.
St. Cloud Police report that an officer who was patrolling the area in downtown was approached by a car carrying the women. Court records show two of the women were crying and screaming that a man had just pointed a gun at them near the area of 33rd Avenue South and West St. Germain Street.
Two of the women recognized Salah, one of whom said she had seen Salah with a gun before.
Officers later learned of a car crash involving the suspect's vehicle. As part of that follow-up investigation, police allege finding a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a purple laser pointer matching the victims' description of the weapon.
Salah is charged with five counts of 2nd-degree assault with a gun. He's being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.
PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard