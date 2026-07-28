A Pack of Cigarettes a Foot Chase and Then a Gun Came Out
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony charge over a pack of cigarettes.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 19-year-old Marquies Reed-Taylor took a pack of cigarettes from a store teller on July 23rd and ran from the store.
Court records show the victim gave chase and the two struggled, with Reed-Taylor hitting the teller before allegedly drawing a gun.
The victim said Reed-Taylor had a small black handgun and told the victim that he had a gun, asked him if he wanted to die, and said it was a real gun and not a fake one. The victim said once the gun was pulled, he stopped the struggle and Reed-Taylor fled on foot.
The complaint alleges that surveillance video and witness accounts corroborate the victim's account of the events.
Reed-Taylor is charged with a felony count of simple robbery. He's due in court on August 14th.
St. Cloud Police say Reed-Taylor was also wanted on a felony 1st-degree assault warrant out of Hennepin County.
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