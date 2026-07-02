ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has ordered a mental competency examination for a man accused of stabbing a group home worker to death.

The judge has ruled that there is a reasonable basis to doubt 33-year-old Luke McLane's competency to proceed with the charges.

A hearing has been scheduled for August 3rd to review the findings of the court-appointed forensic navigator.

McLane is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Catholic Charities group home employee. The charges are on hold until McLane's examination has been completed and his competency has been determined.

McLane is accused of stabbing the man in the neck multiple times on Saturday at the home in the 400 block of 8th Avenue North in Cold Spring. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

A preliminary examination by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim's death was a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's name.

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