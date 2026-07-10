ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud teenagers have been charged involving a fight and the stabbing of another man.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Idiris Abdisalan Muse with 1st-degree assault causing great bodily harm and 2nd-degree riot with a dangerous weapon. Also charged is 19-year-old Nasrudin Hussein Sirad, who faces one count of 2nd-degree riot with a dangerous weapon.

The incident started with a fight between two groups.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a stabbing just after 10:00 p.m. on July 2nd. Arriving officers found a man with a one-inch cut under his left armpit, who was having a hard time breathing.

The victim and another male said they had gone to the area for a fight when a group of four males dressed in black came out of hiding and ambushed the second victim. The first victim said he went to try to pull people off of the second victim when he felt a sharp pain in his left side and fell to the ground.

St. Cloud Police officers were able to identify the suspects through their street monikers.

The two victims said they knew the group by monikers that police then identified through previous contacts. The other suspects are believed to be juveniles.

Court records show the stabbing victim told police that it was Muse who had stabbed him before fleeing on foot.

One of the victims had to be hospitalized.

The victim suffered a punctured lung in the incident.

The complaint alleges the incident was a follow-up from a fight the previous day.

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