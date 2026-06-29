ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges after driving to St. Cloud to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Daniels of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communications.

The relationship came to light when a condom was found in the girl's room in June 2025.

The girl told a staff member at the Child Advocacy Center in July about how the two met, how they communicated, and how he drove to Minnesota to meet her.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl met Daniels on Roblox in March or April 2025. Court records show they moved their conversation to Snapchat and talked multiple times per day until Daniels traveled to Minnesota in May of last year. The girl said they had intercourse and performed other sex acts.

Court records show Daniels returned the following month and met three times, near a church, in a park, and at her home in north St. Cloud.

Authorities performed a forensic extraction on the girl's phone and allegedly found multiple conversations where Daniels sent nude photos of himself and described having sex with the victim.

Daniels will be sentenced in Stearns County District Court in September.

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