ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony threats charge after a road rage incident involving a gun.

St. Cloud Police responded to a gun complaint on Sunday at about 5:20 p.m. A man said he has a diesel vehicle that often blows black smoke but wasn't intentionally trying to when a vehicle cut him off, pulled in front of him, and repeatedly brake-checked him.

The man told police he was able to pull up next to the other vehicle and rolled down his window. According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 38-year-old Marlowe Montgomery pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him.

The victim said he took a video of the incident and provided a photo of the license plate. Police say the license plate came back registered to Montgomery and the victim picked him out of a police photo lineup.

Authorities used a search warrant at Montgomery's home and allegedly found a spent 9mm shell casing.

In a mirandized statement, the complaint alleges Montgomery denied having a gun and denied being involved in a road rage incident.

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