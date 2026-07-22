St. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Buffalo, Minnesota man faces charges after a high-speed crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County on Saturday night.

St. Cloud Police officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-94 in St. Cloud at around 10:40 p.m. Officers arrived to find two damaged vehicles with a passenger in 20-year-old Aidyn Cardinal's vehicle with visible signs of injury.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Cardinal showed signs of impairment and told officers he was driving the woman's vehicle because he was the better option for driving.

Cardinal allegedly told officers that he was driving from St. Michael to his home in Buffalo and was driving 85 miles per hour in the left lane when he switched lanes and struck a car in the right lane, causing the crash.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and a breath test, which showed Cardinal had a preliminary blood alcohol level of .144 at 12:00 a.m.

Court records show officers talked with other witnesses who said Cardinal's vehicle was traveling much faster than other traffic when it switched lanes and made contact with another vehicle.

Police were able to view the female passenger's Life 360 app on her phone showing she was in St. Joseph earlier, with the app listing speeds between 48 and 126 miles per hour. The speed showed 96 miles per hour before coming to a stop.

Cardinal is charged with gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor DWI.

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