ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a man of stabbing a St. Cloud police officer following a domestic dispute last year.

The jury convicted 47-year-old Kyeon Hill of felony 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a police officer.

Hill was accused of stabbing police officer Virgilia Schreiner in the arm as she was placing him under arrest for a domestic disturbance in May 2025. Officer Schreiner then fired her gun at Hill, hitting him in the shoulder.

Another officer tased Hill and took him into custody after he fled the scene on foot.

The incident unfolded when officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Avenue North. A woman had called 911 to report that Hill had threatened her.

Officers found Hill sitting in a vehicle at that location. They told Hill to drop the knife he was holding and exit the vehicle. When he exited the car, police say he stabbed Officer Schreiner in the arm, causing a puncture wound.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a pocket knife was recovered at the scene.

Hill will be sentenced on the felony charge on September 21st.

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