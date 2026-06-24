ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An 18-year-old St. Cloud man faces felony charges after a drive-by shooting on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, gunshots were fired into a moving car with two adults and a child inside.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to a residence on a report of a shooting. The caller told police that one of the victims reported DeShawn Evans Jr. and his friends shot at her car on Veterans Drive in St. Cloud.

Officers observed two bullet holes in the rear driver's door, and bullet fragments were found inside the door near a child's car seat.

The charges allege Evans and a juvenile had followed the three to the gas station. Witnesses and the victims told authorities that when the victims exited onto eastbound Veterans Drive, Evans' SUV sped up next to them. At that same time, one of the occupants in Evans' vehicle allegedly fired gunshots into the victim's vehicle.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The original caller told officers that every time Evans and the juvenile believed to be involved in the shooting see the victim, they fight him.

St. Cloud Police used search warrants at the homes of the two suspects and allegedly found handguns and ammunition. Police say the ammunition matched the shell casings found along the 2600 block of Veterans Drive.

Evans is charged with aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting and two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Evans is due in court on June 29th.

Any criminal charges against the juvenile will be adjudicated through juvenile court unless a Stearns County District Court judge rules they should be tried as an adult.

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