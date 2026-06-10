ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with trafficking a woman for sex and taking the profits for nearly a year.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 35-year-old Trinnis Campbell actively promoted, facilitated, monitored, directed, and profited from the woman's prostitution.

An investigator with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force met with the victim in December after she was arrested in St. Joseph. The investigator was familiar with the woman from previous human trafficking investigations.

Police say the victim agreed to allow authorities to search her phone, where they say more than 6,500 messages were exchanged between her and Campbell between January and December 2025. Court records allege the messages contained conversations about advertising, payments, transportation, and appointments.

The investigation allegedly revealed numerous electronic fund transfers from the victim to Campbell using CashApp, Apple Cash, Venmo, and other financial platforms. Investigators say the transfers routinely occurred immediately after prostitution encounters or discussions regarding sex buyers.

In a follow-up interview with the woman, she allegedly told investigators that she hosted numerous sex encounters in Campbell's garage, gave all of the money she made through prostitution to Campbell, and commonly directed sex buyers to send payments directly to him.

The victim said Campbell received substantial proceeds from her during that time.

Campbell is charged with soliciting a person to practice prostitution, promoting the prostitution of a person, receiving profits from prostitution, and engaging in the sex trafficking of a person. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14th.

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