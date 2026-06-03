ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell man has pleaded guilty to a felony threats charge stemming from a February incident in Sartell.

Forty-five-year-old Aaron Wright pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence in Stearns County District Court on the day his jury trial was to begin. He is accused of holding a woman against her will after she flew from Arizona to see him.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the Sartell Police in responding to the 400 block of 7th Street North after midnight on February 13th.

A man had called from Arizona saying that he received a text message from the woman that she had been visiting a friend in Sartell, and he wouldn't let her leave. She said the man also physically assaulted her and threatened to shoot her if she tried to leave.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and encountered Wright and the woman in the entryway of his building. The victim was able to free herself and run for safety. Police say Wright refused commands to surrender and ran back inside the apartment. Wright then jumped from a third-story window in an effort to escape, but was quickly arrested.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic assault by strangulation, felony threats of violence, false imprisonment, and providing a false name to a police officer.

Authorities say Wright also had an outstanding warrant out of Stearns County for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

As part of the guilty plea, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Wright will be sentenced in August.