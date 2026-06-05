ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after he was accused of assaulting, terrorizing, and holding his partner hostage.

Forty-six-year-old Johnathan Vanzandt has pleaded guilty to making threats of violence with a reckless disregard. Charges of felony kidnapping, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The incident unfolded while out at a friend's home

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Vanzandt became upset with the woman, and an altercation ensued after leaving a friend's house on January 26th. Court records show Vanzandt allegedly told the victim that she was disrespecting him while in the vehicle and striking her in the throat with his arm.

Back at their Waite Park residence, the situation escalated

When the couple returned to their Waite Park residence, Vanzandt allegedly dragged the woman from the car by her hair and clothes and held her captive for hours. During that time, the woman said she was made to stand naked in a shower with no hot water for about eight hours and had a gun held to her head while Vanzandt threatened to "off her".

The victim said she tried to escape multiple times when Vanzandt fell asleep, but he would wake up and stop her.

Eventually, the woman said she was able to escape the residence and drive to a friend's house to call authorities.

Vanzandt's criminal history spans several states

Court documents show Vanzandt's entire criminal history is from out of state, and the couple's relationship has a history of domestic violence. Authorities say the two have lived in Alaska, Montana, and North Dakota before moving to Minnesota in November 2025. The charging complaint reveals Vanzandt was previously convicted of felony assault with a weapon in 2010 in Kalispell, Montana.

Despite serving time in the county jail, Vanzandt's guilty plea came with a prison sentence

Vanzandt was immediately sentenced to 15 months in prison. He gets credit for having served 112 days in the Stearns County Jail.

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