ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A homeless man from St. Cloud has pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced for having child sexual abuse material.

A Stearns County judge sentenced 45-year-old Matthew Monson to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing child sexual abuse material while being a registered predatory offender.

Nine other counts were dismissed at the settlement conference and sentencing.

Monson also pleaded guilty to a different charge for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. His sentence on that charge will be served at the same time as his child pornography sentence.

According to the charges, Google flagged several images and videos of child sexual abuse material coming from two IP addresses at a Holdingford rehabilitation center. Court records show Monson lived at the facility and is linked to a customer "cloud storage" account where the images were stored.

An investigator with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office met with Monson in January and confiscated his phone. The officer conducted an extraction on Monson's phone and allegedly found more than 1000 images and videos involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Court records show Monson's criminal history includes two convictions for criminal sexual conduct in both Stearns County and Roberts County, South Dakota.

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