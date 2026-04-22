ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man faces four felony charges after a shooting incident that left a man wounded early Sunday.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 24-year-old Jakob Mohr is charged with following a vehicle that was carrying his ex-girlfriend, then firing gunshots into the vehicle in Sartell, injuring the driver.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of Highway 15 and Stearns County Road 120 just before 2:00 a.m.

Officers learned the driver had a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Who was the target of the gunfire?

A second victim told police that the driver had picked her up to bring her home. Shortly afterward, the two noticed a red Chevy Impala pull up next to them at a stoplight and proceeded to follow them onto the northbound Highway 15. The woman said she immediately recognized Mohr as the driver.

Court records allege Mohr tailgated the victim's car, matching his speed. When the victim pulled onto County Road 120, Mohr allegedly pulled up next to the victim's car, fired three shots, and fled the scene.

The charges state the female victim has a Harassment Restraining Order against Mohr based on threatening behavior. She told authorities Mohr may have been trying to shoot her, but she was uncertain.

The victim was out with friends before calling a friend for a sober cab

The victim had been out with friends before calling her friend for a sober ride home. She told officers she thought Mohr had access to her location through electronic apps and had been tracking her.

Evidence recovered and Mohr's surrender

Police found Mohr's car abandoned at a Sauk Rapids bar and used a search warrant, where they allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun. Mohr turned himself in to the authorities later that morning.

Four felony charges filed against Mohr

Mohr is charged with two counts of Attempted 1st-degree Premeditated Murder, Drive-by Shooting, and violating a Harassment Restraining Order.

He is due in court on May 4th.

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