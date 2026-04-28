ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Burnsville man is charged in Stearns County District Court with sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a vulnerable adult.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl and a vulnerable adult woman were dog-sitting for a relative in May 2025. Court records show the 14-year-old took the woman's phone and began Snapchatting a man identified as 21-year-old Hamza Abdi Mahad. Mahad was 20-years-old at the time of the alleged assault.

The complaint shows the woman's caregiver told St. Cloud Police in July that Mahad had come to the apartment and the three left in his car. Mahad reportedly drove around until he found an empty parking lot and parked his car. The charges allege the girl performed a sex act on Mahad before he then forced the other victim to do the same.

The vulnerable woman told police that when they returned to the apartment, the girl took her phone again and continued text-messaging Mahad.

Police say Mahad was stopped by police twice on their way home, and body camera footage showed the victims in the car with Mahad.

He is charged with one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct, and is due in court on May 7th.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker